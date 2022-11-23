BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield City Board honored one of its former members Tuesday not only for his service to the city but also as the first Chancellor of Bluefield State University.
Board Vice Mayor Peter Taylor read a resolution commending Rev. Garry Moore, pastor of Scott Street Baptist Church in Bluefield, for being named the first Bluefield State University Chancellor in the 127-year history of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) school.
In that position, Moore will act as spokesman for the university.
Moore has led an “exemplary life,” Taylor said, “with service to his family, his country, his community and, above all, his faith.”
The resolution also praised Moore’s service as a board member for 10 years, from 1997 to 2007, with tenure as both vice mayor and mayor for the City of Bluefield.
Moore has been Scott Street Baptist’s pastor for 32 years, Taylor said, and he has also served on the BSU Board of Governors for 25 years, most recently as chairman.
“The Board of Directors of the City of Bluefield is proud of Rev. Moore, thankful for his numerous contributions to the city, its people, and grateful for his long and meaningful life and service to others,” the resolution said.
Moore, a Lynchburg, Va. native, said he could remember an area of land in Lynchburg that was empty of anything, but now is the site for Liberty University, which has helped the growth of the city mushroom.
“I am just praying that with the City of Bluefield and Bluefield State University we can make this a place of destination,” he said. “Rather than a place of last choice, we can make this a place of destination where people really want to come, and matriculate and get their degrees and get jobs and get careers …”
“Thank you for this honor,” he told the board. “Usually, people don’t get talked about like this until they are dead. I am thankful you took the time to actually do this. I will always love the City of Bluefield, West Virginia.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.