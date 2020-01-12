PRINCETON — The Princeton Public Library is currently offering a month-long trial of free access to genealogical information.
As a trial event, the library is allowing all interested full access to a multitude of ancestry information at no cost for the entire month of January. With this trial, those interested can perform the research from home by following a link provided by the library.
This link, which is posted on the library’s website and Facebook page can allow access from any location, once this free trial is gone the ability to access this information from home will be gone, according to library director Sheena Johnson.
If the library decides to continue with providing this information it will only be accessible from the library.
“ProQuest offered us a one month trial to see how users respond,” Johnson said.
According to Johnson, she believes that these genealogical services will be an excellent addition to other available research opportunities including the West Virginia Room and the Mercer County Historical Society. Within the West Virginia Room, a plethora of history is available, according to Johnson.
Of the West Virginia Room, Johnson said, “It’s a really good resource for people to be able to access their own genealogy for free.”
During this trial period, the library is seeking to find how many residents are interested in this service. If there is a large number of people interested, or many visits to the link provided, then the library will look into permanently providing this service.
“If it seems like there has been a positive response throughout the community then the library is going to go ahead and look into purchasing this. There may be a month or two lapse, at the latest at the beginning of the next physical year but it is something that we really do want to offer,” Johnson said.
Through this ancestry information library access, which is the ancestry records that the library is offering access to, residents can access information such as census records, marriage licenses, death records, military enlistment information and much more.
“By using those resources and accessing those individual records then you create a trail down through an individual family member,” Johnson said.
Johnson explained the possibility of following your family’s history through these records and learning about your ancestor’s lives. Many of these records may not be accessible without this service that the library is offering.
“This trial does not mean that this is going to be the last time that we’re offering it. This trial is really unique in that they’re providing it for free to see how our user’s respond. It’s something that the library would fund if we decide to get it per year but we do want to make sure that people in the community respond positively and access it while it is here,” Johnson said.
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
