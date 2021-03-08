MONTCALM – The principal of Montcalm High School passed away Monday after becoming ill this weekend, according to Mercer County's school superintendent.
Principal Craig Havens passed away at Lewis-Gale Hospital in Roanoke, Superintendent Deborah Akers said.
Besides being the school's principal, Havens had also coached the Montcalm Generals. Retired from coaching, he was the school's head athletics administrator.
Akers said Havens, 61, had spent his entire career in the school system and was named principal at MHS in July 2014.
People at the school "are very upset," she said after visiting the school, and "they are trying to do whatever is needed today in the best way possible. I am sure the whole community is upset about the news."
Additional counselors for the students are being sent in, she added.
Akers said she spoke with Havens recently at a meeting and joked with him about the Super Bowl.
"It's a tremendous loss for our school system and for the community and county," she said. "That community was very important to him. What a great loss this is. He was always looking out for the best interests of the students and staff. He will be sorely missed."
His wife, Cindy Havens, is also a teacher, has coached multiple girls sports and is the current girls basketball coach at Montcalm. His son, Adam Havens, became the head boys basketball coach in November 2020.
