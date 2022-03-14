MONTCALM — Cadets with the Montcalm High School JROTC program recently won first, second and third place in this year’s Association United States Army essay competition.
The winning cadets, who will be meritoriously promoted, include first place winner Cadet Major Emily Estep, who received $500; second place winner Cadet Corporal Sarah Pennington, who received $250; and third place winner Cadet Sergeant First Class Carly McPeak, who received $100, according to Sgt. First Class Paul Dorsey (retired).
Cadets met at the Hotel Roanoke on March 5 for the competition.
“This year, Montcalm High School JROTC cadets took first,second and third place in the same contest,” Dorsey said. “The judges had no clue who the writers were. I was told there were numerous entries.”
The essay contest theme this year was “Describe a time when you had to make a tough decision. What led to your conclusion?”
In her essay, Estep described the hardest decision she ever had to make, which was “letting go of people who hurt me – specifically my dad.”
“I had to release the bitterness he left me with because of what he had done to my brother and me,” she wrote. “I had to realize I was only hurting myself by clinging to the hate in my heart and anger. It was like hanging on to hot coals in the hope it would hurt him when it is really just burning me.”
“I decided to do this when taking a psychology class and we got to meditate. Our teacher explained the coal metaphor and it made me realize what I was doing to myself,” she said in the essay. “As I have grown older, I have begun to grieve all over that I lost as a child. I must grieve and grow out of this cycle of hurt and anger. It is better this way to let go of him because I realize he only brings chaos and pain with him when he is around.”
In addition to the cadet awards, the Allegheny-Blue Ridge Chapter, AUSA, awarded the Montcalm High School JROTC Program with a matching check of $850, Dorsey said.
The Association of the United States Army is a nonprofit educational and professional development association serving America’s Army and supporters of a strong national defense, according to AUSA officials.
“AUSA provides a voice for the Army, supports the Soldier, and honors those who have served in order to advance the security of the nation,” the organization’s officials said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
