MONTCALM — An upcoming blood drive is giving donors the opportunity to receive gift certificates and get a chance to win a Florida vacation.
The Montcalm High School JROTC is hosting a blood drive Thursday, Feb. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Montcalm High School gym.
The American Red Cross is in constant need of blood, said SFC Paul Dorsey, Montcalm High School JROTC instructor.
Walk-in adults will be able to go to the head of the line, and using RapidPass helps speed up the process, he said.
For giving blood, donors will receive a $10 Amazon Gift Certificate and be entered into a drawing for a $5,000 roundtrip three-night vacation in Florida for two.
Donors can sign up for RapidPass by going to redcrossblood.org on the internet and scrolling down on the website to Start Your RapidPass.
