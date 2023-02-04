MONTCALM — An upcoming blood drive is giving donors the opportunity to receive gift certificates and get a chance to win a Florida vacation.

The Montcalm High School JROTC is hosting a blood drive Thursday, Feb. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Montcalm High School gym.

The American Red Cross is in constant need of blood, said SFC Paul Dorsey, Montcalm High School JROTC instructor.

Walk-in adults will be able to go to the head of the line, and using RapidPass helps speed up the process, he said.

For giving blood, donors will receive a $10 Amazon Gift Certificate and be entered into a drawing for a $5,000 roundtrip three-night vacation in Florida for two.

Donors can sign up for RapidPass by going to redcrossblood.org on the internet and scrolling down on the website to Start Your RapidPass.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

