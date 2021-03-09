MONTCALM — A local high school principal who taught his students the value of showing respect to their teachers and each other, supported his staff and even ran a bulldozer so his school could have a football program passed away Monday.
Principal Craig Havens of Montcalm High School passed away Monday at Lewis-Gale Hospital in Roanoke,Va. after becoming ill this weekend, Superintendent Deborah Akers said.
Besides being the school’s principal, Havens had also coached the Montcalm Generals in several different varsity sports. He was the founding head coach of the Generals’ modern-era football program, personally helping to build the field and stadium on the Montcalm High School campus. He also served as a varsity head basketball coach. After he retired from coaching, he became the school’s head athletics administrator.
Akers said Havens, 61, had spent his entire career in the school system and was named principal at MHS in July 2014.
People at the school “are very upset,” she said after visiting the school, and “they are trying to do whatever is needed today in the best way possible. I am sure the whole community is upset about the news.”
Additional counselors for the students are being sent in, she added.
Akers said she spoke with Havens recently at a meeting and joked with him about the Super Bowl.
“It’s a tremendous loss for our school system and for the community and county,” she said. “That community was very important to him. What a great loss this is. He was always looking out for the best interests of the students and staff. He will be sorely missed.”
His wife, Cindy Havens, who is also a teacher, has coached multiple girls sports and is the current girls basketball coach at Montcalm. Their son, Adam Havens, became the head boys basketball coach in November 2020. Their daughter, Tara, is the head girls volleyball coach, the assistant girls basketball coach and an English teacher.
In spite of the day’s upsetting and unexpected news, the Montcalm girls varsity basketball team proceeded with their scheduled game with Greater Beckley Christian on Monday evening with Cindy Havens absent from the sideline.
Assistant Principal Beth Stone said soon before school was dismissed Monday afternoon that Craig Havens earned Montcalm High School the title of “Mercer County’s Best-Kept Secret.”
“This is the only school he’s ever taught at except when he was administrator at Princeton High School and Middle School for six months, and then he came back here as an assistant principal,” Stone recalled.
Stone worked with Craig Havens for about eight years. He worked hard for the students, the teachers and the staff, but he never sought out the spotlight for himself, she said.
“He never wanted to be the center of attention,” Stone stated. “He always wanted to be humble and kind. He always wanted to allow students and parents, anyone, to save face; and he was definitely a teacher’s principal, and he always supported the teachers.”
Angie Sharp, who has taught music at Montcalm High for 18 years, said Principal Havens “was very easy to talk to.”
“He was always willing to listen to any idea that you had,” she said. “He will be missed. We had some crazy fun times with him.”
Under the leadership Principal Craig Havens, the students learned the value of good behavior.
“Of course, he was really big on making sure our students were respectful during sporting events, and he did not tolerate our students being disrespectful,” Stone said. “We didn’t have a lot of discipline issues. Mr. Havens made sure that our students were respectful to teachers and each other, and our students are. Discipline has never been a big issue at this school.”
The respect extended to the school buses taking students to and from their classes, bus drivers Sis Williams and Joyce Peters agreed.
“He gave us the same discipline and respect,” Peters said. “Whenever we had any issues, he was there. We’re all deeply saddened, truly.”
Years ago, Principal Havens literally moved earth for his students, too, to help bring football to his school.
“We didn’t have a football field, so he drove his dad’s bulldozer and equipment, and started the football program,” Stone said.
Parents picking up their children from school Monday remember how Havens was their teacher and coach.
“Mr. Havens was a great man,” Sylvia “Eller” York of the Montcalm area said. “He used to be my teacher.”
Another family got ready to leave for home.
“He was a really good man,” parent Alesha Black said. “He was a great coach. It’s a sad day.”
A teacher heading for her car spoke of her principal.
“He was wonderful,” Alysha Crawford, who teaches in special education, said. “You couldn’t meet a more compassionate person, and he treated the staff like family. What makes this school great is Craig Havens. I don’t think you’ll find anybody who will say anything else.”
