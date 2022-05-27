ATHENS — A deal is a deal. A Montcalm teacher told some students that she would wear a bee costume to school if they won the Mercer County Reading Bee, so she’ll be a bee when Memorial Day Weekend is over.
Student teams from across Mercer County gathered Thursday at Concord University for the first Mercer County Reading Bee in two years. Throughout the morning, teams demonstrated their reading skills in categories including reading comprehension, reading/language arts skills, vocabulary and reader’s theater presentation.
After the competition results were tabulated, Montcalm Elementary School was named the reading bee’s overall winner. The school’s team also won first place in the reading comprehension, reading/language arts and vocabulary competitions.
Montcalm Elementary’s reading bee team included students Allen Austin, Savannah Wood, Drew Kirk, Kenneth Scaggs, Chloe Keys and Kynzlee Southerland. Their coach was teacher Tabitha Austin.
After the awards ceremony, the students were passing around trophies and celebrating their win.
“It is my dream come true to win,” Keys said.
“I’m so excited!” Southerland added.
And teacher Tabitha Austin was ready to fulfill an agreement with her team. If they won, she would wear a bee costume to school. and she has one ready for the Tuesday after Memorial Day.
“You have to wear the bee costume! You have to wear the bee costume!” Keys chanted.
Tabitha Austin said the school’s teachers worked with her to prepare the team for Thursday’s competition. They were informed after Easter that the reading bee was going ahead this year.
Athens School was the overall winner of the 2018-2019 Mercer County Reading Bee. This year, the school’s team was runner-up for overall winner, and runner-up in the reading/language arts and vocabulary competitions. The team included students Mary Ellen Berkey, Abby Nolan, Brookelyn Vestal, Olivia Brown and Tanner Six. Their coach was Kim Yahya.
Bluewell School’s team won first place in the reader’s theater competition. The team included students Jude Lilly, Emma Miller, Landry Blankenship, Greyson Bailey and Isaac Riffe. Their coaches were Cindy Cox and Lori Caron.
Lashment/Matoaka School’s team was the runner-up in the reader’s theater competition. The team included students Kamryn Neeley, Santana Ernest, Rebecca Vance, Sophie Reed and Kinley Meadows. Their coach was Helen Vance.
Mercer School’s team was the runner-up in the comprehension competition. The team include Eva Coleman, Amazia Green, Ivy Carr, Wade Stanley and Lela Conner. Their coach was Jami Buckner.
Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, said the reading bee helps to prepare future leaders in the community.
“These are the future leaders that we have in our area,” Disibbio said. “It is important to invest early. in them Another aspect of what the chamber does is giving back to the community as much as we can. This is one of the things that we participate in. We’re partnering on multiple fronts with Mercer County Schools to expand to other school systems in the area, but it’s a good partnership with education and business because this is ultimately going to produce a workforce in our area. We want to make sure we are able to engage with them and keep them engaged with the community to keep them here ultimately after they graduate so we can have a productive workforce.”
The Mercer County Reading Bee was created by the late Tom Colley, executive director of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Colley was chairman of the chamber of commerce’s literacy committee. Eugenia Hancock is now the coordinator of the Mercer County Reading Bee.
The reading bee was cosponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, Anytime Fitness, Bluefield University, Community Radiology of Virginia, Concord University, Craft Memorial Library, Eugenia Hancock and family, First Community Bank, Frank Smoot Charitable Trust, George M. Cruise Foundation, Mercer County Board of Education, Mercer County Opportunity Industries, Charles (Dafney K.) Peters, Rotary Club of Bluefield, W.Va., Rotary Club of Princeton W.Va. and WVVA. The Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc. also sponsors the event through the foundations of: Jeffrey Edward Shott Memorial Fund, Charles A. and Marjorie M. Peters Fund and the Bluefield Daily Telegraph Literacy Fund.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
