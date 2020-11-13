By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — More quarantines were announced by Friday by Mercer County Schools, including the cheerleading team at Montcalm High School. Princeton Middle School and Princeton High School also are returning to remote learning only for at least two days due to positive COVID-19 cases at the schools.
According to the board of education, a positive case of COVID-19 case has been confirmed for an employee at Princeton Middle School and Princeton High School.
“The number of staff ordered to quarantine has resulted in the inability to adequately staff these two schools and properly supervise students,” a statement from the board of education said. “Therefore, students at Princeton Middle School and Princeton High School will move to remote learning for Friday, November 13th and Monday, November 16th. Mercer County Health Department has concluded contact tracing and all affected have been notified.”
The board said a positive case of COVID-19 also was confirmed for an employee at PikeView Middle school. The statement said the number of staff ordered to quarantine has resulted in the inability to adequately supervise 8th grade students. Therefore, all 8th grade students at PikeView Middle School will move to remote learning until further notice. The Mercer County Health Department has concluded contact tracing and all affected individuals have been notified.
Finally, the board confirmed Friday that due to a positive COVID-19 case, the Montcalm High School cheerleading team have been quarantined. The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing.
