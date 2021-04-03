MONTCALM — Starting Monday, a bridge rehabilitation/deck replacement project by the West Virginia Department of Highways will start on the Montcalm Bridge.
Joe Pack, District 10 Engineer, said the bridge is located on Rt. 11, just north of Rt. 71.
“During the construction work, the bridge will remain open,” he said. “However, there will be alternating lanes with a maximum width of 11 feet.”
Pack also gave an update on the progress of pothole patching in the county.
“We started about two weeks ago,” he said, adding that the pace has been slow-going because of the weather, mainly cold and even some snow. “Any time you start up anything at the beginning of the season you have to work the bugs out too.”
But things are ramping up.
Pack said work on Rt. 19 from Princeton to the Kegley area will begin next week.
“We are aware of how bad that is,” he said of the road. “People will start seeing a difference.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
