BLUEFIELD – Forecasters with the National Weather Service started getting preliminary estimates Thursday of how much snow a winter storm could deliver over the region this weekend.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. had a forecast Thursday showing a slight chance of snow Saturday and a 40 percent chance Saturday night. Chances for snow jump to 90 percent Sunday followed by 40 percent Monday.
Estimates for total snowfall were still shifting Thursday, but the Bluefield area could see, "on the low end," about 9 inches, said meteorologist Robert Beasley with the weather service. The range of snowfall for the region could be, potentially, up to 2 feet.
"It's pretty much consistent in your area at about 10 to 15 inches," Beasley said. "Plan on seeing about a foot and see if it ends up on either side of it."
Predictions have been showing that a winter storm will likely impact the region.
"Models have been very insistent on this event for three or four days," Beasley stated. "And they've been advertising double-digit snowfall for that area, so that's not a good sign."
