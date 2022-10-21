By JEFF HARVEY
PRINCETON — After two years of virtual celebration, Halloween night on Mercer Street will be live once again as the Princeton Renaissance Project will hold the “Mercer Monster Mash.”
“This event helped bring Mercer Street back from the grave,” Lori McKinney, one of the event’s main organizers said. “Thousands of people in years past have come to enjoy a wide range of family-friendly activities.”
She added that the event, which runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, will see Mercer Street closed from Bee Street to 7th Street from 6-8 p.m. for trick-or-treating.
Among other events will be local DJs “Doc” Atwell and E.J. hosting a costume contest for kids and adults with cash prizes; music from local band “Red Audio”; fire-spinning by artists from the Pigment Sanctuary; pumpkin-carving by award-winning performance pumpkin artist Shannon Gerasumchik in front of the Renaissance Theater; a ghost hunt for all ages at the Princeton Public Library; and special events by local businesses including “The Hatter’s Bookshop.”
McKinney said family-friendly businesses and organizations are welcome to set up booths to give out candy.
The event was started in 2013 by volunteers from JumpStart to celebrate the blossoming community in downtown Princeton. Guests are encouraged to see the new murals, businesses and ever-changing scenery on Mercer Street.
“We want to give special thanks to the city’s public works, police and fire departments for their support as well as the businesses and volunteers for their work,” McKinney said.
For more information, go to grassrootsdistrict.com. or call 304-320-8833 or go to the Mercer Monster Mash Facebook page.
Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com.
