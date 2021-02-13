UNION — Monroe County has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to the majority of the county’s 65 years old and older population.
However, that information was not reflected during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday when he said Monroe County is one of six counties in the state seeing a lag in the number of residents 65 years old and older who have preregistered for the COVID-19 vaccination on the statewide system.
“These counties are falling behind our other counties and we absolutely need to get them registered,” Justice said, also referring to Gilmer, Calhoun, Clay, Grant and Braxton counties. “You are behind as far as preregistration…”
The state’s registration system, Everbridge, is now the centralized point of making appointments for the vaccine at clinics across the state. Preregistration is required and then the resident will be called when a dose becomes available.
But Jim Nelson, CEO of the Monroe County Health Department, said most residents in that age group have not preregistered because they don’t need to.
“The only thing I think is going on (with what Justice said), we were way ahead of other counties in our outreach,” Nelson said, adding that at least 2,000 residents 65 and older have had at least the first dose of the vaccine with another 700 scheduled.
That 2,700-plus represents almost 85 percent of the age group in the county and more than 20 percent of the county’s total population.
According to the July 2019 U.S. Census estimates, Monroe County’s population was 13,275 with 25 percent of residents, about 3,300, in the 65 and above age group.
“We are still working down the list from the system we set up,” Nelson said. “He (Justice) is probably not seeing them in their system.”
The state system was set up about three weeks ago.
“We had already made a huge dent (in that population),” Nelson said, adding that the county early on worked with the 911 center and set up a hotline to register people for the vaccine. “We were registering them and scheduling (for the vaccine when it was available) and getting them in here. It was working very well before the state system was implemented.”
Some residents also went to other counties to get a vaccine if they could get an appointment and if it were more convenient, he said, and their names were then crossed off the list.
The county also set up vaccine clinic sites by renting gyms in churches that had one and using every means, including social media, to get the word out.
Local preregistration lists of those who have not had the vaccine are being merged with the state system
Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said Friday it’s all about “age, age, age” as far as the priority for those being vaccinated.
“We are staying focused on age 65 and over,” he said, adding that all local lists of people who are already registered are being merged with the state to help make sure no one is left out.
Hoyer said the hope is that by March 4 500,000 residents will be registered, a list that stood at 229,000 Friday.
Justice also said West Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration efforts continue to lead the nation.
As of Friday morning, 6.81 percent of West Virginia’s entire population has received both doses of the vaccines, which is the highest rate of fully vaccinated residents of any state in the nation, he said, with only one other state completing vaccinations on at least 6 percent of its residents so far.
According to the latest vaccine numbers posted to the COVID-19 dashboard, West Virginia now has a first dose administration rate of 98.3 percent and a second dose administration rate of 84.5 percent.
Justice said after this weekend, the first dose administration rate will reach 100 percent, with the next batch of doses, an estimated 30,000, arriving Monday.
The state has so far administered 232,046 first doses and 122,017 second doses, totaling 354,063 doses overall.
Decreases in COVID statistics continue.
On Friday, the number of active cases in the state was at 13,103, down from 14,076 on Wednesday and the 27th straight day the number has dropped.
Hospitalizations also hit a milestone at 348, the first day under 350 since Nov. 13, 2020, with 80 of those patients in the ICU, marking the lowest number of ICU patients since Nov. 7, 2020.
Another piece of good news, state COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said, is that since students returned to schools on Jan. 19 no surges have occurred.
“We continue to look closely at all outbreaks in schools,” he said. “So far, there isn’t any evidence of in-classroom spreads.”
Marsh said the same statistics are reflected in schools around the nation.
“It’s all good news,” he said, and shows that with proper protocol in-classroom instruction is “very safe.”
Although the COVID numbers continue to move in the right direction, Justice said it is still far from over, using the analogy of the steepest part of a mountain being near the stop and often results in slipping backward.
“It’s not time to drop your guard,” he said. “It’s no time to celebrate yet. You are not across the mountain. You can slide back down. Be on guard. Dig in our heels and pull the rope together.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
