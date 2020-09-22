PEARISBURG, Va. — A Monroe County man has been sentenced to 30 years in jail in Giles County Circuit Court for drug offenses.
Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Lilly Jr. said Melvin “Beaver” Cecil Chapman, 51, of Lindside, will serve at least 27 years of the sentence, with a possible reduction of 15 percent (three years) of the final 20 years for good behavior.
“The judge did the sentencing hearing and his ruling in the end followed the jury’s recommendation,” Lilly said, adding that Chapman will also have two years of post-release supervision when he is no longer incarcerated.
“Under Virginia law, there is no parole,” he said. “He will get credit for good behavior (up to three years). The first 10 years will be served day for day (with no credit).”
Lilly said he was satisfied with Monday’s sentence, which also included a $20,000 fine.
“I was glad to see the court followed the wishes and recommendations of impartial jurors who heard the case,” he said. “They made a determination they did not think it was appropriate for him to be back in the community.”
The sentence means Chapman will be almost 80 when he is released.
Chapman, along with Chyanne Nicole Neely, 33, were arrested and charged on Oct. 22, 2018 in Rich Creek at the Budget Inn. Neely was living at the motel.
“This was part of an operation with the Rich Creek Police Department and its chief, Steve Buckland, officers from the Giles County Sheriff’s Department and the Virginia Department of Corrections (DOC),” Lilly said earlier this year at the trial.
The DOC used a drug detection dog unit to walk along in front of the motel’s rooms and the dog alerted on the room occupied by Chapman and Neely.
Both were arrested and charged when the Schedule II drugs were found. Neely also faces possession of a Schedule II drug (meth) with intent to distribute but that case has not yet gone to trial.
Lilly said Chapman, who was represented by Christiansburg attorney Dennis Nagel, requested a jury trial and testified at the trial.
Lilly said he did not advocate to the jury for a specific time in jail, but told the jury about the likelihood that since Chapman had at least two previous felony drug convictions, was on probation when he was arrested, and always returned to Giles County, that would happen again when he was released.
Chapman did not testify at the sentencing, he said, and there were no witnesses for the defense.
During a hearing in July, Chapman, who is African-American, and his attorney requested a continuance for the sentencing and on another matter also questioned whether he could have received a fair trial considering the presence of a Confederate statue beside the Giles County Courthouse in Pearisburg.
The motion was granted, but not because of the statue, and Lilly anticipated the issue may resurface at the sentencing hearing.
However, during the hearing Monday, Chapman’s attorney did not make that argument or mention it all, Lilly said, and it was never brought up during the trial.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.