BLUEFIELD — State health officials Thursday morning reported the first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in West Virginia, while also announcing that Monroe County is changing from code green to code yellow in the state’s color-coded school-reentry metric system.
But in a puzzling development Thursday morning, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources changed the number of COVID-19 deaths in Mercer County from 18 to 17 on its online COVID-19 dashboard. But the same online portal was still reporting 18 deaths Thursday morning at the Princeton Health Care Center.
The confusion apparently stems from a review over whether one of the 18 deaths is a “probable” COVID-19 death as opposed to a “confirmed” COVID-19 death.
The state says a confirmed case or death is defined by meeting confirmatory laboratory evidence for COVID-19. A probable case or death is defined by one of the following: meeting clinical criteria and epidemiologic evidence with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19; meeting presumptive laboratory evidence and either clinical criteria or epidemiologic evidence; or meeting vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID19
Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department, said the local health department is still reporting 18 deaths.
Bragg said the state is apparently looking at one of the 18 deaths as a "probable" COVID-19 death, which may be why the county's cumulative total of COVID-19 deaths was reduced from 18 to 17 without explanation why by the DHHR Thursday morning.
"We are still counting 18 as well," Bragg said of the number of COVID-19 deaths in the county.
Bragg said he has messages in with the state in hopes of getting a further explanation for the change on the DHHR's online COVID-19 dashboard.
The DHHR also reported seven new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning in Mercer County, bringing the county's cumulative total to date to 256. That's up from 249 cases on Wednesday. So far 11,301 people have been tested for the virus to date in Mercer County. The DHHR said 201 of those 256 cases are considered active.
In terms of the first Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children case in West Virginia, Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of the DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, didn’t say what county the state’s first case of MiS-C occurred in.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired. Many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
“This development is an unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 does not just affect the elderly,” Amjad said. “We must continue to be diligent in our efforts to protect each other by social distancing, wearing masks in public and following all recommendations of local, state and federal health experts.”
In terms of the school re-entry color code change,
Monroe County is now reporting an outbreak at a long-term care facility in the county, which may be the reason for the change to code yellow. Monore County was previously code green, which allowed for a normal resumption of school on Sept. 8 without restrictions. Code yellow still allows students in school and allows for all sporting events, but warns of increased community transmission of the virus.
The outbreak in Monroe County is at the Springfield Center in Lindside.
The company’s CEO, Larry Pack, released a statement regarding the outbreak before the new cases were confirmed.
“We received confirmation that two employees and one patient at Springfield have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” he said. “All of the individuals are in isolation and precautions are in place to safeguard fellow patients and employees including the use of personal protective equipment and following all infection control policies.”
In neighboring Virginia, five new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday morning in Tazewell County by the Virginia Department of Health. Ten people have been hospitalized in Tazewell County in recent weeks due to COVID-19.
