UNION — Monroe County is for the first time offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing on Saturday.
Monroe Health Center nursing administrator Julie Mundell said the event will take place at James Monroe High School from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and people can remain inside their vehicles.
“This is the first time we have done a drive-through testing event,” she said, but testing is routinely offered at the center and at clinics.
The county has had eight positive COVID cases, she said, and awaiting results for others but the number of pending cases fluctuates as residents come in for testing.
Some residents who have been to Myrtle Beach have come in for testing, she said, because that is a “hotspot” now for the virus.
Gov. Jim Justice said Monday outbreaks of the virus among people who had vacationed there have been seen in several counties.
The Virginia Department of Health has also issued a statement urging people who have been to Myrtle Beach to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Mundell said the drive-through testing is being coordinated with the county’s Office of Emergency Management and the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is providing supplies and test kits.
Anyone can be tested she said. They will be asked for an ID so they can be reached if they have a positive test, then drive up for the swab.
“We need to get in touch with the person after the fact if positive (so the proper protocol and contact tracing can be followed),” she said.
One of the most vulnerable groups to the virus is the elderly and, according to a recent census, almost 25 percent of the population of Monroe County is 65 or older.
Questions about the testing should be directed to the Monroe County Health Department at 304-772-3064 ext. 139.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.