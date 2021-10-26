UNION — Monroe County’s sheriff is facing a DUI charge after a state trooper checking a report about a single-vehicle crash detected the odor of alcohol coming from his breath.
The incident occurred Oct. 21 at about 8:43 p.m. when Trooper L.A. Evans of the West Virginia State Police Union detachment received a call from Monroe County 911 about a single-vehicle wreck around the Greensville Road and US 219 intersection in the Rock Camp area.
Evans said in his criminal complaint that he conducted the crash investigation and spoke with the driver who produced a West Virginia operators license identifying him as Jeffrey Wayne Jones.
Jones is the Monroe County sheriff.
“Mr. Jones refused medical treatment from STAT EMS that was on the scene,” Evans said. “The undersigned officer detected an odor of alcohol from Mr. Jones’s breath. Due to rain, Mr. Jones was transported to Union to conduct an investigation for DUI.”
Jones was placed through three standardized field sobriety tests including the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test, the Walk and Turn test and the One-Leg Stand Test. The results of the tests “indicated impairment,” Evans said.
“Mr. Jones was observed for 15 minutes to which he agreed to provide a breath sample into preliminary breath test. Mr. Jones preliminary breath test results were (.118),” Evans said in the report. “The undersigned officer placed Mr. Jones under arrest for DUI and transported him to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were the Intox was located.”
Jones was later transported to the Union State Police Detachment where he was fingerprinted/further processed, then to the Monroe County Magistrates Office to be arraigned, Evans said.
Jones is currently free on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond, according to records at the Monroe County Magistrate Clerk’s Office.
Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
