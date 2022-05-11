UNION — In Monroe County, three Republicans filed to run for the GOP nomination for County Clerk to replace Donnie Evans, who is retiring.
Current deputy clerk Jeremy Meadows of Lindside came out on top, garnering 661 votes, with Brandon Eggleston of Sweet Springs seeing 475 votes and Angela Miller Taylor of Lindside, 385 votes.
No Democrat filed so Meadows will be unopposed this November.
Three Republicans and one Democrat filed for the nomination to run for the Monroe County Commission Eastern District seat.
Incumbent Kevin Galford of Lindside won the GOP contest with 764 votes to challengers Joey Hazewood of Lindside with 413 votes and Clyde Gum Jr. of Gap Mills with 373 votes.
Kevin Glover of Gap Mills was the only candidate seeing the Democratic nomination so he will face Galford in November.
In the non-partisan Board of Education race, three seats were available and five candidates filed.
This race was decided Tuesday, not in November.
Incumbents Everett Lee Fraley II of Gap Mills and Candy Sabol of Union will return to the board with newcomer Terry Utterback.
Utterback led the voting with 1,311, followed by Fraley with 1,096 and Sabol with 1,060.
William E. (Bill) Miller of Peterstown received 795 votes and Blaize Ferguson of Peterstown garnered 634 votes,
In the Circuit Clerk race, two Democrats were seeking the nomination with Incumbent Clerk Leta Gullette-Comer of Lindside coming out on top with 430 votes, beating challenger Teresa Brooks of Greenville who had 318 votes.
Daniel Tickle of Peterstown is the only Republican to file for that party’s nomination so he will face Guilette-Comer in November.
In the 40th House of Delegates District, incumbent Roy Cooper had no opposition for the GOP nomination.
He will face Democrat Becky Crabtree in November.
