UNION – Monroe County Schools is transitioning to remote learning starting Friday after an increasing number of COVID-19 cases was reported in the county.
The county's schools will be on remote learning for about a week, school officials said Thursday.
"Students will return to A/B blended learning in-school on Monday, Oct. 26. This decision is being made in conjunction with local health officials due to the increased cases in the county and not having enough substitutes to cover classes," school officials said. "Students will receive lessons remotely."
The meal distribution schedule for next week will be announced Friday, school officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.