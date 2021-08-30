Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.