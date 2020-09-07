PRINCETON — While counties in the region saw little increases to their total coronavirus case count, Monroe County saw yet another death related to its Springfield Center outbreak.
Monroe County, which was downgraded to orange on the state’s County Alert System on Saturday night, saw four more cases for a total of 136. The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the newest death at its Sunday update, a 68-year-old male resident of the Springfield Center nursing home in Lindside. All of the county’s now six deaths have been connected to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Springfield Center.
Monroe County health officials have been working with the state and community to combat the outbreak, but the county is not “out of the woods yet,” CEO of the Monroe County Health Department Jim Nelson said recently. Nelson attributed the decline in new positive cases to effective implementing of contact tracing protocols, but still expected a “handful” of new cases to surface.
Mercer County saw five more cases reported DHHR update, giving the county a total of 349 cases. No new deaths were reported either, keeping the county at 24 total COVID-19 deaths. Similar to Monroe, all 24 deaths in Mercer County have been in connection with the Princeton Health Care Center nursing home outbreak. An employee of Montcalm High School who died as a result of COVID-19 complications has not been recorded as a West Virginia death.
The Princeton Health Care Center announced on Monday, August 31, that its latest mass testing had resulted in no new cases for residents or staff.
The McDowell County Health Department did not report any new cases on Sunday, leaving their total at 82 with eight of those cases being active. The DHHR website has long lagged behind the county’s own announcements, which is not uncommon.
Statewide, however, West Virginia continued to have its virus totals increase by more than 100 in a day. With 123 new cases reported on Sunday, the Mountain State had reported 11,412 total COVID-19 cases within its borders. Three new deaths were reported as well by DHHR. Along with the newest death in Monroe County, both an 83-year-old female from Logan County and an 81-year-old from Kanawha were confirmed to have died from the virus, leaving West Virginia with a death toll of 246. All numbers for the state include both probable and confirmed cases.
In Virginia, more cases were also reported in the region, though no individual county saw many new cases confirmed. The largest was Tazewell with only three new cases, for a total of 210. Tazewell has seen two deaths and 15 hospitalizations confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
Bland County, Giles County and Wythe County all reported two more cases within their borders on Sunday. Bland County now totals 92 cases, Giles totals 60 and Wythe totals 191. Bland County has reported one death and two hospitalizations, Giles County has reported no deaths and two hospitalizations, and Bland County has reported one death and two hospitalizations as well.
Buchanan County reported no increase to any of their numbers, keeping steady at 99 virus cases total, two deaths and 6 hospitalizations.
Virginia was not so fortunate statewide, however, as the Commonwealth reported 1,199 new COVID-19 cases within its borders, totaling 126,926. Only one new death was added to the VDH, however, for a total death toll of 2,678. Like West Virginia, Virginia’s numbers include both positive and probable cases in its totals.
