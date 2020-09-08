By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
LINDSIDE — Monroe County reported a seventh COVID-19 related death Tuesday.
The seventh virus death in Monroe County is associated with the Springfield Center, a skilled-nursing facility in Lindside that is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the Monroe County Health Department, the Springfield Center outbreak stands at 46 residents, 31 employees, and seven deaths.
The health department didn't release any additional details regarding the seventh virus death.
In all, Monroe County is reporting a cumulative total of 138 virus cases and seven deaths.
