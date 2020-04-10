UNION — The Monroe County Health Department is reporting its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
In a statement posted online Friday, the health department said it is investigating the case and will notify close contacts to evaluate and monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness. The statement said all confirmed cases will be isolated and close contacts will be quarantined.
“The health department asks that the community continue to practice social distancing,” the statement said. “If you have questions or feel you need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider or the Monroe County Health Department at 304-772-3064.”
The health department said no additional details will be released regarding the individual, including the city of residence.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported Friday morning that there have been 14,537 residents tested for COVID-19, with 536 positive cases, 14,001 negative results and five deaths.
The DHHR said delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases from the local health department to the state health department, adding it’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.
As of Friday morning, Mercer County was still holding at seven cases with five in McDowell County. But those numbers can change on a daily, and at times hourly, basis.
In neighboring Virginia, 35,459 people have been tested to date with 4,509 confirmed cases, 772 hospitalizations and 121 deaths.
As of Friday morning, Tazewell County was still reporting four cases; Buchanan County, 1; Russell County, 1; Smyth County, 9; Wythe County, 7, and Bland County no cases.
