UNION — Monroe County is in line to get an economic boost, thanks to Gov. Jim Justice’s application for the HUBZone program.
Justice said recently five counties – Monroe, Boone, Clay, Hampshire and Preston – have been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program.
The program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first 10 states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
Monroe County Commissioner Melvin Young said it is a welcome program.
“We will meet with all the businesses locally about the program,” he said.
Ruthana Beezley, executive director of the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation (EDC), said those meetings may happen in April or May.
Beezley said the HUBZones program allows businesses to qualify for federal “set-aside” contracts.
“This gives Monroe County one more tool in their toolbox,” she said, giving businesses the opportunity to possibly snag some contracts they may otherwise not be aware of.
“The program provides another resource for businesses,” she said.
Beezley said she is working with the SBA and the state to bring the training to Monroe County.
“The SBA will do a deep dive into what is out there,” she said of federal contracts that could be fulfilled locally. “The government really buys all over the nation…”
The EDC encompasses Monroe, Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.
“This announcement will bring more opportunities to these counties, and we’re excited to see what the future looks like,” Justice said in announcing the program. “We are one of the first ten states that have expanded the HUBZone Program, and that’s really amazing. So, for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston counties, a lot more good stuff is coming to your county, and we can’t wait to see how you take advantage of this news.”
Small businesses now have access to markets where they were previously excluded or where they suffered a competitive disadvantage.
The SBA Justice’s designations are in addition to existing WV HUBZones where businesses are already bringing federal dollars into the state. Three percent of all federal contracts are to be funded through this program.
In 2020, West Virginia small businesses contracted for $48 million worth of federal goods and services. In 2022, WV small businesses contracted for an estimated $99.7 million.
“Supporting small businesses and providing them the tools to succeed themselves is critical to the continued economic growth of our State,” Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce James Bailey said in the announcement. “The Department of Commerce in collaboration with the Governor is working to make those programs and opportunities available and accessible throughout the State.”
Young also said Monroe County has requested “earmarks” from future Congressional Directed Spending to expand a sewer line on Rt. 12 from Peterstown to Ballard.
“That will free up some property for development,” he said of the infrastructure needed. “It will be a good place for development.”
Young said the earmark requests have gone to both Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
That stretch of highway already has natural gas and water, he added.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
