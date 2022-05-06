BLUEFIELD — A Monroe County man who is a registered sex offender could face up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to failing to provide information related to foreign travel.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson announced Thursday Andrew Todd Smith, 32, of Peterstown traveled to South Africa in November 2021 without providing the required advanced notification.
That notification is required under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).
Smith was convicted of three counts of third-degree sexual assault in Monroe County Circuit Court in 2013 and was placed on the registry.
Thompson said Smith admitted that when he registered as a sex offender with the West Virginia State Police, he signed written forms acknowledging his requirement to report any international travel at least 21 days in advance.
Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 2 and faces up to 10 years in prison, supervised release of five years and up to life, and a $250,000 fine.
Thompson commended the U.S. Marshals Service and the West Virginia State Police for conducting the investigation.
Senior U.S. District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald is prosecuting the case.
