Monroe County residents who do not have access to broadband service will see that change in the next few years.
County Clerk Donnie Evans said Adam Blankenship, general operations manager for Gigabeam Networks, spoke to county commissioners recently about the project that will provide service to every unserved household in the county where a provider is not already available.
Funding for this massive project is coming from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), which recently awarded a total of $800 million from $20.4 billion in federal funds that have been allocated for the construction of broadband networks in rural communities across the country.
Gigabeam Networks, which has offices in Bluefield and Rich Creek, Va., was one of the providers included in awards for the projects.
The design and planning phase of the project will take about a year, Blankenship said, with a requirement that 40 percent of the project completed in three years and the entire project finished in six years.
Education, health care, economic development and quality of life in rural areas will no longer be negatively impacted by the lack of fiber infrastructure.
Evans said Blankenship told commissioners fees for internet service will be compatible with other companies’ fees.
Kevin Galford, County Commission president, said Gigabeam Networks was awarded the contract for the Monroe County work, but he is not yet sure how many households will be impacted in all, but it will serve them all.
“It doesn’t matter how far you are off the road, it could be only one house five miles up a long road,” he said. “But it will get service.”
Galford said trunk lines have to be installed and each house will be hard-wired for service.
“This is huge,” he said. “A lot of people have no network service at all and others do, but it’s too slow.”
Galford said broadband is necessary now for working from home and taking classes and for businesses.
“People have to have it,” he said.
Evans said that, on a related matter, a portion of Green Valley road was excluded from the RDOF project but the County Commission worked with Region One Planning and Development Council and secured $1,797,904 from Gov. Jim Justice’s GigReady and Major Broadband Project Strategies to extend broadband to the Green Valley area.
This is part of the $53.3 million broadband initiative Justice announced last week, Monroe County is one of the counties included to receive Gigabeam Networks service for this project as well.
“Our goal of getting more and more West Virginians high-speed internet access continues, and this latest announcement should get people in Greenbrier, Monroe, Raleigh, Randolph, Roane, and Summers counties very, very excited,” Justice said. “We have to continue to expand access to reliable broadband. That’s the goal of my Billion-Dollar Broadband Strategy.”
County officials have been working for several years trying to bring broadband internet to those unserved areas of the county and commissioners will provide additional info on these major projects as it becomes available.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.