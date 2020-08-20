UNION — The Monroe County Courthouse is being closed effective Friday due to a spike in local COVID-19 cases.
A press release issued by the Monroe County Commission Thursday said the courthouse will be closed until further notice effective Friday.
“Please be advised that all county offices will still be staffed during this closure during normal business hours, which are Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 p.m.,” the press release said. “As many of our courthouse services can be performed by telephone, mail, online, email, etc., and do not require a trip to the courthouse, the commission is requesting that you contact the appropriate office to see if they can provide the service you need by one of these alternate measures.”
The press release said the closure was being taken out of an abundance of caution, and in accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the county Health Department, and the state Department of Health and Human Resources to reduce exposure to both customers and employees. “This commission will continue to actively engage with the Governor’s Office, as well as our county health department, office of emergency management and law enforcement, to make informed decisions,” the release said. “This closure will be re-evaluated regularly, and may be changed if necessary.”
