UNION — A new coronavirus case emerged Thursday in Monroe County, as health officials in Mercer County confirmed they were awaiting 45 additional test results.
The Monroe County Health Department reported its second coronavirus case Thursday. In a prepared statement, the health department said it was investigating the case and will notify close contacts to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness.
The statement added that all confirmed cases in the county will be isolated and close contacts will be quarantined.
“The health department asks that the community continue to practice social distancing,” Julie Mundell, RN, administrator of the health department, said in the statement. “If you feel you have questions or feel you need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider or the Monroe County Health Department at 304-772-3064.”
The statement said no additional information will be released at this time regarding the individual, including what community or town they reside in.
In Mercer County, the number of coronavirus infections was still holding at eight Thursday evening. But Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department, said another 45 test results are still pending.
Bragg said four of the eight individuals in Mercer County to contract the virus have since recovered and have been released from quarantine.
“We have six positives that were travel related and two others that were community transmission,” Bragg said in his daily media update.
Bragg also addressed an issue that has been asked by area residents — can the virus be on packages and mail? He said COVID-19 has shown an ability to survive on cardboard surfaces for 24 hours.
Bragg said area residents can use Lysol or other sanitizers on packages and should wait 24 hours before opening the packages.
Neighboring McDowell County was still holding at six confirmed cases Thursday.
Statewide, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said 18,306 laboratory results had been received as of Thursday evening for COVID-19, with 739 positive results and 17,567 negative cases. West Virginia is reporting 13 deaths from the virus.
The 13th COVID-19 associated death in West Virginia is a 56-year old female from Berkeley County, Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary for the DHHR, said Thursday evening.
Confirmed cases per county as of Thursday were as follows: Barbour (4), Berkeley (105), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (28), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (29), Jackson (37), Jefferson (57), Kanawha (91), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (39), Marshall (7), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (7), Mingo (2), Monongalia (83), Monroe (2), Morgan (7), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (72), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (27), Wyoming (1).
In neighboring Virginia, health officials reported 6,889 confirmed virus cases Thursday with 1,114 hospitalizations and 208 deaths.
Tazewell County was still reporting four cases Thursday and neighboring Buchanan County had 12 cases. All 12 of those cases are located at the Mountain Mission School in Grundy, which has been classified as an outbreak site by the Virginia Department of Health.
Wythe County was still reporting seven cases Thursday along with 11 cases in Smyth County and 27 cases in Washington County. Bland County, as of Thursday, still had no confirmed coronavirus cases.
