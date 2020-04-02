UNION — A Monroe County business is receiving a $4.9 million federal loan that will save 47 jobs.
U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Thursday that the West Virginia Great Barrel Company’s Audrina Mill will receive the loan to help the sawmill manage manufacturing and flooring costs, as well as save the jobs.
The low-interest loan will come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Business and Development Loan Guarantee program.
“Keeping jobs for hard working West Virginians is always a priority of mine, especially in areas like Monroe County that were hit hard by the devastating floods in 2016.” Capito said in the announcement. “The people of our state are incredibly resilient; they work hard and support each other when times get tough.”
Capito said the loan will provide a needed boost to the region, as well as the state’s forest product industry.
“During these uncertain and unsettling times, we need to make sure our industries in West Virginia have our support and access to the resources they need to be successful,” she said. “I will continue to make sure our government works for the people of our state and that our citizens are given the opportunities they deserve.”
Manchin said it’s a matter of preserving and helping businesses.
“West Virginia is home to many small businesses like the West Virginia Great Barrel Company Audrina Mill in Monroe County which are vital to our economy and communities,” he said. “This rural development investment is essential to boosting the economy and securing jobs for West Virginians, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am proud to see the USDA investing in our state and will continue to fight for West Virginia businesses to receive funding to improve and grow our local businesses.”
The Audrina Mill is located near Union and, according to its website, is “a full-scale lumber mill, providing a market for all products brought in by our local timber men and women. A highly efficient operation, the Mill makes use of every part of the timber received … Saw dust and chips are converted to pellets or transported to pulp mills to make paper. Bark is collected and used for local landscaping mulch. Random cuts are converted to firewood for local use.”
