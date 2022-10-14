UNION — A dinner and auction benefiting an animal league that helps a county’s homeless dogs and cats is hosting a fundraising benefit dinner and auction in early November.
The Monroe County Animal League’s Annual Benefit Dinner and Auction will take place Nov. 5 in the Lindside United Methodist Church Community Center. Doors will open and dinner will be served starting at 4 p.m.
The live auction will begin at 5 p.m. with volunteer auctioneer Jarrod Hines. As in previous years, auction items will include pet supplies, certificates for services and activities, handcrafted items, home decor, jewelry, golf items, art and more. The dinner and auction is the animal league’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
Waneta McKinney, the animal league’s vice president, said the event will benefit the league, which is a non-profit 501C3 organization.
Monroe County does not have an animal shelter or an animal control officer, she said. The county has never had an animal shelter, but the county and local law enforcement has worked with the league to help homeless animals.
“Our county does the best they can with the resources they have,” McKinney stated. “The county does a good job in working with us.”
Last year, the league aided a total of 250 dogs and cats.
“We have a network of foster homes and we adopt some in the community, and we also partner with rescue groups outside the area,” she stated.”And we transport as far away as Massachusetts.”
“Right now all over the country, organizations have been inundated with a much higher number of animals, especially large, mixed-breed dogs,” McKinney said.”We’re just now nearing the end of kitten season. There’s more of a need than our grassroots, all volunteer league. We have no paid employees, but we do as much as we can and an awful lot of good.”
The dinner will be provided by A Taste of Eggcellence Catering, and will include pork barbecue sandwiches, bean chili, potato salad, slaw, cookies, cupcakes and drinks.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
