LINDSIDE — The Monroe County Animal League’s Annual Benefit Auction and Dinner is set for today in Lindside.
Travis McKinney, an Animal League board member, said this is the first time since 2019 the event has been live.
“It has been online for the last two years because of the pandemic,” he said of the auction.
The event will be held at the Lindside Methodist Church community center. Doors will open and dinner will be served starting at 4 p.m. with the auction beginning at 5 p.m.
McKinney said hundreds of items have been donated for the auction, including pet supplies, housewares, jewelry and paintings by local artists, handmade quilts and afghans, sports equipment, and much more.
Money raised from the event supports the league’s network of volunteer foster homes for pets, purchasing supplies, paying vet bills, providing transportation to rescue groups and adoptive homes, or “whatever is needed to have them placed,” he said.
Volunteer auctioneer Jarrod Hines will run the show.
McKinney said food will be available for purchase and provided by A Taste of Eggcellence Catering. Menu includes pork barbecue sandwiches, bean chili, potato salad, slaw, cookies, cupcakes, and drinks.
“This is the animal league’s biggest fundraiser of the year,” organizer Walenda McKinney said. “We hope to see you there for an evening of good food and the opportunity to purchase great items to support the league’s vital services for our community.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
