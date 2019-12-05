UNION — A lawsuit filed against the Monroe County Commission related to an ambulance fee has been voluntarily dismissed.
Commissioners made the announcement of the “mutual release of all claims” on Wednesday in Union with their attorney, Victor Flanagan of Beckley.
“There has been an agreement on a resolution of the complaint filed by Gary Campbell,” Flanagan said, referring to the lawsuit that challenged the legality of the fee enacted by ordinance in 2017 to pay for ambulance service for the county.
“A mutual release of all claims has been signed,” Flanagan said.
“I am satisfied,” said commission President Bill Miller. “We got everything we asked for, for them to put us in the clear.”
The lawsuit was filed in June on behalf of Campbell and others, alleging the improper implementation and execution of the ordinance by the commission.
The complaint asserted class action allegations and sought injunctive relief, declaratory judgment and damages related to residents paying the fee, which is $100 a year on residential property owners.
According to the lawsuit, county commission “improperly” handled the fees and did not “deposit its collected fees into a special ambulance fund as required by statute … Instead, the commission deposited the collected fees into its general fund.”
“Since August of 2017, the commission has operated and continues to operate its ordinance in direct contravention of W.Va. Code,” the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit also said the commission is required by the state to appoint a board of five to 15 people for “management and control of any authority, its operations, business and affairs…”
However, the lawsuit alleged, prior to enacting the ordinance “the commission did not create or otherwise assemble a board” to “operate the affairs of the ambulance service authority… Instead the commission itself directly managed, controlled, and operated all related affairs including, but not limited to, its collected fees pursuant to the enacted ordinance … the commission continues to directly manage, control, and operate numerous affairs directly related to the ordinance … The foregoing is in direct contravention of the Emergency Ambulance Service Act of 1975 …”
The lawsuit said residential property owners in Monroe County “have been and continue to be wrongfully subjected to the imposition of the fee as presently imposed by the commission.”
All of those claims have now been dismissed.
According to the mutual release of claims, the plaintiff (Campbell) “agrees and confirms that he has been provided all of the documents requested from the Mercer County Commission, that he has had a full and fair opportunity to review and analyze the documents with his counsel and that no issues or illegalities were found, regarding the manner in which the Monroe County Commission adopted and implemented the Emergency Ambulance Service Fee Ordinance. The plaintiff has confirmed through his review of documents that the Monroe County Commission has not improperly handled ambulance fees obtained pursuant to the ordinance, that the Monroe County Commission set up a special account … specifically for the ambulance service fees prior to any fees being collected, and the documents confirm that the ambulance service fees have been placed into the special account and not into Monroe County’s general operating fund … the evidence produced in the lawsuit did not reveal any violation of West Virginia law by the Monroe County Commission.”
The settlement also says that it is a “resolution of disputed claims and is not to be construed as an admission of liability on the part of the Monroe County Commission, which expressly denies any liability for the claims and damages alleged in the pending litigation.”
Both parties also agreed that each is responsible for its own attorneys’ fees and costs.
Flanagan and Miller had always maintained the commission was in compliance with state law regarding the ordinance and the collection of fees.
The commission enacted the fee, $100 a year for each residential property owner in the county, in August 2017 to raise funding needed to provide ambulance service to residents, a service the county is required by state Code to provide.
But the fee was met with opposition by some county residents, leading to the lawsuit, which was filed by Pearisburg, Va. attorney Jason Ballard.
The ambulance service issue surfaced in early 2017 when the Union Rescue Squad was going out of business over financial problems and sold out to Greenbrier Ambulance Service.
In an article earlier this year, Miller said that “Greenbrier took all their debt and their equipment. We had no power over that.”
Greenbrier (based in Lewisburg) then came to Monroe County, he said, and told commissioners they would continue to provide service and “make it work,” but then came back three months later and said “no money can be made.”
Not enough calls came in to pay for the service.
“Then we had to start looking to serve the population of the county on the Union end,” Miller said, referring to the fact that the county is obligated by law to provide an ambulance service if one is not available.
Peterstown Fire and Rescue covers the eastern/southern portion of the county, but that also presented a problem.
“We met with Peterstown and they said they will be in the same shape as Union was in three to four years,” he said, referring to the difficulty in receiving enough calls to pay for the service. “It is easier to put it on the whole county (rather than on the Union side only). That is what we agreed to on this.”
Ambulance services were asked to estimate the needed annual supplements to be able to run in the county, providing a crew ready to go 16 hours a day.
“We worked off those figures and came up with $100,” he said. “If we collect all of it maybe we could lower it (the $100).”
Public meetings had been held before the ordinance was passed, he added.
The plan was to use the money from the fee to supplement Greenbrier and Peterstown with $260,000 a year each, with $40,000 going to Alderson for backup when needed and $5,000 to Paint Bank, another reserve squad when needed.
The county has experienced problems collecting the fees and earlier this year hired the firm Feuchtenberger & Barringer Legal Corp. of Princeton to collect unpaid fees.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
