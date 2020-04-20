UNION — Monroe County Health Department officials confirmed Sunday that a fifth person had tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported a death in Hampshire County and a second one in Kanawha County, bringing the state’s total number of coronavirus deaths to 20.
The Monroe County Health Department confirmed in a statement issued Sunday afternoon that a fifth county resident has tested positive for the virus. Two other cases were reported Saturday. No other information about the case reported Sunday was being released, health officials said.
Mercer County still had a total of eight confirmed cases Sunday, and McDowell County’s total of confirmed cases remained at six.
The 19th death was a 69-year-old male from Hampshire County. A second death was reported late Sunday when an 80-year-old male from Kanawha County passed away, according to the DHHR.
The DHHR reported as of 5:15 p.m., Sunday that there have been 21,675 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 890 positive, 20,785 negative and 20 deaths.
Sunday’s figures were considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), DHHR officials said. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.
The West Virginia DHHR reported the following numbers of confirmed cases Sunday by county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (109), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (100), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (127), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (42), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (87), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (4), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Preston (10), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), and Wyoming (1).
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Morgan County in Sunday’s report, DHHR officials said.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that 54,733 people had been tested. There were a total of 8,537 confirmed cases and a total of 1,422 hospitalizations. There were a total of 277 deaths.
Buchanan County had 12 confirmed cases, Tazewell County had four cases and Giles County had four cases. Wythe County had 10 confirmed cases, and two cases were in Russell County.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.