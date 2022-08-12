The trial of Monica Suzette Hartwell, 53, started Wednesday before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope. Hartwell was charged with first-degree murder after the July 26, 2020 shooting death of her boyfriend, Michael Walker, outside their Presbyterian Avenue home in Lashmeet. When troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment arrived on the scene, they found Walker on the porch's steps. Hartwell was in the home, and she told them when asked that the shotgun was on the living room couch.