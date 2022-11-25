PRINCETON — Grant money is still available for Mercer County residents who want to get rid of the dilapidated homes and other decaying structures standing on their property.
Mercer County was recently presented a $1.5 million grant from a state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) program for tearing down dilapidated structures. Dilapidated Structures Officer Lori Mills said Tuesday that she has received grant applications, but she’s ready to take more. and steps are being taken to make applying for a grant even easier.
“Oh, yes, yes, I still have plenty of money,” Mills said. “We are working now on an automated process where people can go to the (county) website and fill out an application online if they choose to.”
People going to mercercountywv.org will soon find a link where they can file a demolition grant application electronically, Mills said.
“We’re still taking applications every day,” she said. “We want to use all of this $1.5 million. I want to stress how easy it is and there’s no catch. This is free grant money to get our county cleaned up. If folks fill out the application, we are not filing liens for whatever the demolition costs. There’s no reason why people shouldn’t be filling out these applications.”
The grant pays for removing asbestos if any is found, demolishing the structure and cleaning up the lot, Mills said.
“I have applications on my door, folks can email me for an application and soon we will have it listed on our website,” she added.
The grant applications can be submitted for properties located in Mercer County’s unincorporated areas.
“I don’t cover City of Bluefield, City of Princeton, the Town of Athens, the Town of Oakvale or the Town of Bramwell,” Mills said. “But in any other unincorporated area, that’s what this funding is for,” Mills stated.
Mills can be contacted by calling 304-431-8538 or by email at lori.mills@mercercountywv.org. Her office is located on the first floor of the Memorial Building near the Mercer County Courthouse.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
