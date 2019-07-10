BLUEFIELD — Obtaining money and gaining the cooperation of Norfolk Southern (NS) are hurdles that must be crossed for any progress forward in reopening the Grant Street Bridge, Bluefield city leaders say.
Bluefield residents impacted by the closure once again attended the city board meeting Tuesday and asked what is being done.
The city closed the bridge June 6 after a state Department of Highways (DOH) inspection placed it in the “critical” category of safety.
Erected in 1941, the 320-ft. bridge, which, the city says, is owned jointly by the city and NS, crosses the railroad tracks, connecting Princeton Avenue and the Wayne and Henry streets area.
Residents say the closure leaves them more isolated, forced to use streets in some disrepair and face the danger of longer response time in case of an emergency.
City Manager Dane Rideout said the closure was due to safety concerns and the bridge had to be closed and evaluated on what repairs may be needed or whether it must be replaced.
But money and the cooperation of Norfolk Southern are required, he added.
“We are engaging Norfolk Southern but have not heard back from them,” said Rideout, adding that Gov. Jim Justice’s office has been contacted as well. “He made a statement at the Bluefield State College town hall meeting that he would help us with that and we are going to ask him to help us.”
Justice said at the meeting he has a “great relationship” with Norfolk Southern, that he has contacts, Rideout said, adding that one of the problems with bridge repair is that it’s a nationwide infrastructure issue and West Virginia alone has about 5,000 bridges in need of major repair or replacement.
“We are going to have to work with Norfolk Southern to go after the money to pay it,” he said.
City Attorney Colin Cline said the joint ownership of the bridge dates back to an agreement made in 1940.
The superstructure (support) is the responsibility of NS and the road service work (planking on top) is the city’s, he said.
“We want that bridge to open as soon as anybody else does,” Rideout said, explaining that with the city’s current financial situation it may be difficult to come up with any matching money for a grant, which is usually a requirement. “We will have to be extremely creative on how to fix that bridge.”
It’s a long process, he said, adding that NS has still not allowed the DOH to access railroad property to repair a sinkhole on Rt. 19 (Princeton Avenue), which has reduced two lanes to one for almost a year, prompting complaints from motorists, businesses and the city as well.
Bluefield resident Delores French said NS holding up work on the Princeton Avenue work as well as the bridge should not be part of the equation and elected officials, who represent citizens, are being held “hostage” by the railroad.
“Maybe we give them too much control,” she said. “We need to get the ball rolling and let them know we are tired of Princeton Avenue being like this for a year, that we are tired of the fact that we are going to have to wait for an answer on when construction will start on the bridge. We need to let them (NS) know that we mean business and that Bluefield is a business. We the citizens will stand behind you.”
“We understand, we hear you,” Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin said. “It’s frustrating.”
Martin also responded to a resident in attendance who asked if there could be a “short-term fix” to at least reopen the bridge for now.
“We can’t do anything about that bridge unless the railroad says it can be done as well,” he said.
Martin said he and Rideout are going to Charleston to visit the Governor’s’ office to ask for help.
Norfolk Southern has responded to comments made during Tuesday’s board meeting.
Jonathan Glass, Corporate Communications, Norfolk Southern Corporation, released this statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the bridge work:
“Norfolk Southern currently is seeking to determine who owns the bridge and would be responsible for it. In the meantime, Norfolk Southern is not preventing the city from taking steps it believes are necessary to repair or replace the bridge.”
Glass released this statement on the Princeton Avenue work:
“Norfolk Southern has been working with and will continue working with the state Department of Highways and the city to provide access needed to repair the sinkhole on Princeton Avenue.
NS and the city earlier this year signed a right-of-entry agreement providing the city and state access to NS property between January 30 and March 15 to make repairs. We understand that the city and the state conducted surveys but never began repair work before the entry agreement expired.
NS is prepared to renew the right-of-entry agreement to provide access. To ensure safe and efficient train operations during the repair work, NS would require that an NS flagman be on site to provide flagging protection during repair operations if any equipment or material would be positioned closer than 15 feet to the track that runs beside Princeton Avenue.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
