PRINCETON — Mercer County residents who want to tear down a dilapidated or burned-out structure, but can’t afford the demolition’s price tag, now have the opportunity to get the money needed to clean up their property and even help clean up their neighborhoods.
Mercer County, the City of Bluefield and the City of Princeton have received state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) grant funding to help citizens demolish their dilapidated structures. Mercer County and Bluefield each received $1.5 million, and Princeton received $275,000.
The money is available, so now people need to apply for it, said Dilapidated Structures Officer Lori Mills. She has received about 30 applications so far from people living in the county’s unincorporated areas, but she’s encouraging more to apply for grant money.
“We keep applications on my door so people can stop by and pick those up,” she said. “If folks want to call me, I can email an application to them.”
The three-page application asks questions such was whether the structure is located on a main highway and how long the applicant has owned the property. The third page is a consent form showing that the applicant is the property’s owner and that they’re consenting to demolition.
“I do ask for pictures of the property,” Mills said. “Sometimes I can look at a picture and see that it’s burned out. That’s an easy one, but I have run into a few that may be a teeter-totter house where I need to go and look at it. You couldn’t necessary tell from the outside just how bad it was. I had a situation like that yesterday down next to Wolf, WV, where the homeowner contacted me. He purchased the property next door to him that had been a real problem and he had applied for grant funding to take it down and get it out of his neighborhood. This is one I needed to go look at.”
Mills said she went into the house and saw that the floors were literally caving in, so it met the grant requirements. She added that she wants people to submit more applications.
“So basically what folks do is get the grant application, then get that to me. What I’m doing is formulating the best plan to make the most of the dollars based on where they’re located, then I kind of have some priorities and factors that I look at,” Mills said. “Is it on a main road? Is it dangerous? Do we have people going in these and squatting? Kids in the neighborhood? We look at a lot of different things to formulate the plan to get them down. I have the first 12 that we’ve gone through the process with the state and those will starting to come down in the next week or so.”
Then it’s time to start demolishing another group of structures.
“And then the next batch – I’m doing these in batches – batch number two, I already have 30 properties slated in that batch,” she added. “But this is a drop in the bucket to the amount of funding we have to get these down.”
Money for demolitions is available, so people need to act, she said.
“I really want to stress please, if you have a structure that looks like it needs to come down, now is the time to do it. We’ve got this funding,” Mills stated. “We want to use it. We don’t want to leave money on the table. We want to use as much funding as possible to clean up our county.”
In March 2021, the Mercer County Commission passed a dilapidated structures ordinance. Since July 2021, 63 dilapidated homes and other buildings have been torn down.
Mills emphasized that more can be done with the available grant money, so property owners who want to get rid of burned out and decaying structures need to act now and submit applications.
“I really don’t have enough applications turned in for the we have to spend,” Mills said. “We want to use this grant funding and not lose it.”
Mills covers all the unincorporated areas of the county, which do not include the cities of Bluefield and Princeton, the Town of Athens, the Town of Oakvale or the Town of Bramwell. Those municipalities are out of the county’s jurisdiction. There are many structures in the unincorporated areas that need to be torn down.
“I want to get the word out for people to apply. There really is no catch,” she said. “If it meets the requirements and it’s dilapidated, we will tear down that structure at no cost and use this grant money. and at this point, we are not filing liens against the property for the folks who fill out the application and go through this process, there will be no lien placed against it. That possibly could change in the future, but as of now, it’s almost like people come in and it’s too good to be true.”
Mills said she often encounters property owners who want to tear down structures, but cannot afford to do it. One woman was overjoyed when she learned about the grant program.
“This lady was so happy, she cried,” Mills recalled. “She couldn’t afford to it. She’s the perfect example. She said ‘I’m so happy this program’s here. We don’t know how we were going to get it down. We don’t have the funding.’”
“It’s a wonderful thing. I can’t think of a time in our county when we had dollars like this. This amount of money to tear down. Ever,” Mills said. “In the past, there might be a $200,000 Small Cities Block Grant to do a concentrated area, but to have in our county $3.2 million as a whole for demolition is huge. We can make so much of a difference in the county with this money.”
Mills said her office is located at the Memorial Building along 1500 West Main Street in Princeton. Grant applications and complaint application are on the office door, and they can be slid under the door once completed. The office phone number is 304-431-8538, and Mills can also be reached at 304-325-6354. The email address is lori.mills@mercercountywv.org.
