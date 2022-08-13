BLUEFIELD — Monday is Clean-Up Day at Mitchell Stadium as preparations are being made for the annual Beaver-Graham rivalry game, set for Aug. 26.
Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson said Tuesday during the City Board meeting the clean-up will make sure the stadium is “fine-tuned and dressed.”
Marson said the public works and parks and recrecreation teams have done an “extensive amount of work” at the stadium.
“This year, you are going see a ton of different signage at the stadium,” he said. “We are going to post all of the teams’ schedules for the entire season for the two universities and the two high schools. We also have a big sign we are putting up that signifies all the state championships between Graham and Bluefield and of course Bluefield State University’s national championship back in the 1920s.”
Marson said the “greatest football in this region” is being played at the stadium.
The signage gives some “luster” to the stadium, he said, praising parks and rec Director Rick Showalter for his and his staff’’s work.
Marson said public works has fixed all the bathrooms, repainted everything, put logos in the locker rooms, installed new railing and concession stands have been reworked, with another added near the press box, which has also been spruced up.
“We have hit about every piece we can hit … to make it look really nice to get this season for all of the community to be kicked off with a big bang,” he said, adding that the turf is in great shape as well.
Volunteers are needed for the clean-up, which starts at 8:30 a.m. Monday and goes to 3:30 p.m.
Pizza and drinks will be provided.
Showalter reviewed the activities going on in the city leading up to the big game for the board, starting off with a 5-K run on Saturday, Aug. 20 from Bluefield to downtown Bluefield, Va. that kicks off at 9 a.m. at the Chamber of Commerce office on Bland Street.
On Aug. 23, the Bluefield Shriners will set up a carnival on Princeton Avenue beside the TailYard dog park and it will be there all week through Aug. 27.
The carnival will be open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday.
A golf tourney will be held at Fincastle on Aug. 24. Showalter said the tourney will have 18 teams, nine playing for Graham and nine playing for Bluefield.
Registration deadline is Aug.19, at a cost of $400 a team (four to a team), captain’s choice, with tee time at 10 a.m. Teams must register in person at the Fitness and Recreation Center on College Avenue.
Also on Aug. 24, the Granada Theater will host the first Legends of the Rivalry at 7 p.m.
Showalter said the idea is to target reunion people coming into the community for the game. Footage of previous big games will be screened and concessions will be available as well as the booster clubs selling school items.
A parade and pep rally event, Meet the Beavers, is planned for Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.
Showalter said athletes and coaches in all 11 fall sports programs at BHS as well as cheerleaders will march down Commerce Street with the band to Chicory Square.
“Every evening there is something going on downtown with the vendors,” he added.
Vendors and food trucks on Raleigh Street as well as a RailYard beer garden in the fenced in area beside the former Big Whiskey will be there all week through Saturday starting Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
On game day, tailgating in the grassy area beside Bowen Field opens at 9 a.m.
Showalter said reservations can be made online for spots and there are no fees this year, it is based on a first-come, first-served basis.
“The big spots are going quickly,” he said, adding that no alcoholic beverages will be allowed.
General parking for the game begins at 4 p.m.
Graham is the home team this year and Showalter said anyone entering can carry a clear bag only, and security will be tight.
On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Lemonade Festival is back, starting at 11 a.m., with more vendors lining Raleigh Street and other activities
Chicory Square will feature entertainment, including performances by students from the Bluefield Dance Theater and STARZ Performing Arts Academy.
Marson said the nightcap will be a concert at the Granada Theater, celebrating the first anniversary of its reopening.
The group Envision will play beach music as well as Motown hits. Tickets are now for sale at $25 each and the celebration is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Marson said the Bluefield Shriners had in the past hosted a horse show in the city but the pandemic “pushed that to the wayside.”
The Shriners are sponsoring the carnival, though.
“It is a fundraiser for them and it will also be great for our kids,” he said. “The whole community can have a nice time downtown.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
