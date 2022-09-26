By Savanna Shriver
CNHI News W.Va.
BRIDGEPORT — The state agency that approves the construction of new medical facilities has given Mon Health System approval to build its second small format hospital in West Virginia.
The Mon Health Harrison County Hospital will be built in Bridgeport and will be similar to the Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital, which opened in December 2021. The Marion County small format hospital is part of Middletown Commons and cost $15 to buildout.
Mon Health officials filed for a Certificate of Need in July 2022 with the West Virginia Health Care Authority. With an estimated cost of $22.5 million, plans call for constructing the hospital in Charles Pointe, a $1.5 billion master-planned community on 1,700 acres in Bridgeport.
This style hospital offers traditional hospital-based services including inpatient and outpatient medical beds, diagnostic imaging and lab services and emergency services but on a smaller scale. The hospital will have 10 inpatient beds and eight emergency beds. Small format hospitals are accredited by the federal agency Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS.
“Our commitment to expand access and improve the choice that people have in where they receive their health care is our priority,” Mon Health System President and CEO David Goldberg said. “We thank the WV Healthcare Authority for its thorough review, analysis, and approval.”
Ed Boyle, chairman of the Mon Health System board of directors, said the company is looking forward to getting started on building the small format hospital because it is the “right size” for many communities across West Virginia.
The hospital will be the second of its kind, following the opening Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital in White Hall in December 2021.
The hospital in White Hall has been convenient for community members, Mon Health System Director Josh Clovis said.
“The hospital has been performing fabulously. I think it’s been well received and we’ve had a lot of active patients here,” Clovis said. “We can provide the same level of health care on a small footprint, it’s going to make a change for rural West Virginia,” Clovis said.
The hospital is anticipated to be nearly 20,000 square foot, one-story tall and be close to the new Bridge Sports Complex.
“Accessibility close to home is a key component of quality care and Mon Health System and its locally based board of community volunteers are pleased to bring this innovation to our state,” Boyle said. “We thank the Governor, Federal, State, and local delegation members for their support and vision.”
