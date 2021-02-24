BLUEFIELD — Local residents who missed the second dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine last week because of the weather will be able to get it on Friday.
Roger Topping, administrator of the Mercer County Health Clinic, said Tuesday the 320 doses have arrived after being delayed and rather than wait until Saturday the shots will be given Friday.
“There is no Saturday clinic,” he said. “Moderna will be given on Friday for those 320 people that did not get their second dose because of the weather.”
Vaccine clinics are also set for today and Thursday, all at the Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center on Maple Street.
Topping said the hours for each are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. but all appointments have already been taken.
“All clinics are full,” he said, adding that all shots given this week are for second doses. “There are no first doses to be given this week.”
More vaccine clinics will be scheduled for next week.
As of Tuesday, a total of 11,524 doses have been administered in Mercer County, and of that 5,653 have been given to those 65 years old and older.
County allocations vary depending on how many doses are handed out to states from the federal government.
Those allocations should see a major upswing in the coming weeks.
According to the Washington Post, both Pfizer and Moderna said Tuesday they project a major increase in vaccine deliveries that will result in 140 million more doses over the next five weeks. Manufacturing challenges have been solved, the companies said.
Not only that, the Post article said the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to be authorized for emergency use as soon as this weekend, and will provide a significant boost.
After a projected slow start, Johnson & Johnson said it will deliver 20 million doses by the end of March in its “prepared testimony.” By the end of April, the company is projected to have delivered nearly 60 million doses to the United States, officials said — well on its way to meet its promise of supplying 100 million doses by the end of June.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said Monday the state is ready to handle 135,000 doses a week, far more than the current 40,000 or so it is receiving.
On a local level, Topping said recently the county is also ready to handle as many as the state allocates.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
