CHARLESTON — As COVID numbers around the state continue to decline, Moderna booster shots are now available and children ages 5 though 11 may be approved for shots by next week.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said Monday the approval for the vaccines for kids may be coming within days.
“If things go according to projected outcomes then maybe as soon as next week,” Marsh said during an appearance on MetroNews “Talkline.”
Marsh said an FDA committee is expected to approve the vaccines for kids and forward that approval to the CDC Advisory Committee, which meets early next week.
Marsh said the dose that children will be given is about a third of the dose that residents 12 and older receive.
“It still seems to have the same immune benefit and has very few side effects,” he said on “Talkline.”
The CDC last week approved the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots for the elderly and those in occupations where they are exposed to many people, the same guidelines used for the Pfizer booster.
Boosters are given to those who completed their initial vaccines at least six month prior.
The Moderna booster will be available at the Mercer County Health Department’s vaccine clinic on Thursday at the Karen Preservati Center/ Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., along with first and second shots of Pfizer and Moderna and the Pfizer booster.
On Monday, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 7,867, far below the peak of almost 30,000 reached in mid-September.
Hospitalizations fell to 650 (down from a peak of 1,012), with COVID patients in ICUs dropping from a high of 296 to 198 and those on ventilators falling to 123 from 198.
Active cases in Mercer County have dropped to 206 from a Delta surge peak of almost 1,200 last month.
Statewide, 64 percent of all residents 12 and above have had a least one dose. That percentage is less in Mercer County, standing at 58.1 percent.
Mercer County has hit the 50 percent mark, though, of the percentage of the total population with at least one dose. The state percentage of the total population with one dose is 55.6 percent.
