BLUEFIELD — Train enthusiasts, model fanatics, and the simply curious, gathered to explore the 31st Annual Bluefield Model Train Show at the Quality Inn in Bluefield on Saturday.
“The people around here are really supportive of this. We have more fun at this show than any other show we do. It’s a great railroad town,” Matt Bumgarner, of the Alexander Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society, said.
The event was sponsored by the South Eastern Narrow Gauge and Short Line Museum, from Newton, N.C.
As the event organizer, Bumgarner had the opportunity to interact with everyone who entered the event. From former railroad employees to small children, the event offered wonders to guests in many different categories.
“I think the hobby is a lot like a seven-layer cake. You’ve got the real thing, which interests people, you’ve got the models, you’ve got the photography, you have the history, the personalities, the engineering, the equipment, there’s something that will appeal, one layer to somebody,” Bumgarner said.
With the rich railway history in Bluefield and the surrounding area, the location proves an excellent place to hold the show. From Norfolk and Western, Norfolk Southern Railway, and more, the area is historically labeled as a railway hot spot.
Proceeds of the event won’t benefit the Alexander Chapter but will be given to the South Eastern Narrow Gauge and Shortline Museum in Charlotte, North Carolina. The funds will be used in the restoration of two rail cars, a baggage car and office car, from the West Virginia Midland, which ran through the Webster Springs area.
Vendors at the show offered guests books, art, model pieces, and more at the annual event which sees hundreds of visitors each year.
“We get to meet these kids coming in today that we let in free. They could be running the museum tomorrow so this is a great way to introduce them to the hobby,” Bumgarner said.
According to Bumgarner the event also showed guests that the hobby is affordable and family-friendly. While learning about the history of the railroad families can also bond during the model making process.
For more information on the Alexander Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society, contact Bumgarner at 828-527-6520.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.