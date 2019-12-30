BLUEFIELD — Fire crews responded to a fully engulfed structure fire in the city of Bluefield late Saturday evening.
According to Mercer County dispatchers, a call was received regarding a “fully engulfed” structure located on Mintwood Road off Union Street in Bluefield.
Lt. Robbie Stevenson with the Bluefield Fire Department said the mobile home was fully involved when crews arrived on the scene.
Information on injuries or occupation of the structure was unavailable.
Bluefield Fire Department, Green Valley-Glenwood Fire Department, Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department and Bluefield Rescue Squad responded to the scene.
