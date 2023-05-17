PRINCETON — Mobile home park tenants anxiously listened for updates Tuesday as attorneys with Mountain State Justice outlined the status of two lawsuits addressing how new owners in some cases doubled the rent they pay for their homes lots.
Last year, an out-of-state company, Smith Management, purchased mobile home parks including Elkview, Shadow Wood Valley, Gardner Estates, Country Roads and Delaney.
The new owners were soon informing tenants that the rent for their homes’ sites would be increasing. Mountain State Justice, a nonprofit law firm, filed lawsuits on the tenants’ behalf.
Residents now being represented by Mountain State Justice met Tuesday evening at the Lifeline Princeton Church of God along Oakvale Road to hear about the two lawsuits’ status.
There will be status hearings about both cases at 1:30 p.m. today before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope.
In April, Swope gave Smith Management until Aug. 1 to address sewage issues at the five mobile home parks and ordered status hearings every 30 days.
More than 30 residents attended the law firm’s town hall meeting. Attorney Michael Nissim-Sabat told them that the first lawsuit his firm filed dealt with the owners being required to get permits from the Mercer County Health Department in order to operate them. Swope ordered that corrective action had to be taken at all five parks.
Today’s hearing will go into the status of that work.
“We’re going to hold their feet to the fire because we are monitoring them and asking what are you doing about the permits,” Nissim-Sabat told the audience.
Judge Swope also instructed the owners to get all the tenants copies of their leases. Nissim-Sabat said advertisements told the tenants to pick them up at the owner’s office only to find that office closed.
“How can I get it if the office is always closed?” one man in the audience asked the attorney.
“That’s what we’re going to tell the judge,” Nissim-Sabat replied.
The second lawsuit is seeking damages for the tenants such as rent and the cost of relocating a home. In some instances, they could get three times the amount of rent they had to pay due to the increases or one year’s rent, whichever is greater, he said. Recovering the cost of relocating is another possibility, but “we don’t know what the court is going to say,” he stated.
For now, tenants were advised to pay their rent and adhere to the lease that’s in effect, and to document what they pay the owners and other transactions.
Tenants were reluctant to share their names before the meeting, but they recalled the rent hikes they saw last year.
“My rent went up in December (2022) to $495 for lot rent,” said a woman living at Shadow Wood Mobile Home Park. “Then it went back down after March because I paid that amount for four months. My rent went back down to $225. I have credit now. I get credit until August.”
She said that she had trouble paying the rent increase.
“It’s an awful lot to go up and right before Christmas,” she stated.
Another woman said that her family owns a trailer home at Delaney park. Her daughter lives in it, and its lot rent more than doubled.
“Oh yea, it went from $175 to $525,” she said. “Of course, they’ve brought it back down until all this mess is over. We have had (trailer) only for three months.”
Her daughter lives on a monthly $914 disability check, she said.
The case will ultimately go to trial, Nissim-Sabat said, adding that the lawsuits will not be settled today before Judge Swope.
“It’s not going to happen tomorrow,” he said. “We’re not going to get a decision in a week, we’re not going to get a decision in a month.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.