Mobile home destroyed by fire in Brushfork

 Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

BRUSHFORK — A mobile home in Mercer County was destroyed by fire Monday.

The fire was reported around 5 p.m. at Woody’s Mobile Home Park in the Brushfork area off of Airport Road.

The Bluefield Fire Department, Green Valley Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department, Bluewell Volunteer Fire

Department and Bluefield Rescue Squad all responded to the blaze.

There is no word yet on any possible injuries.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

