Mobile home destroyed by fire in Brushfork

BRUSHFORK — A mobile home in Mercer County was destroyed by fire Monday.
The fire was reported around 5 p.m. at Woody’s Mobile Home Park in the Brushfork area off of Airport Road.
The Bluefield Fire Department, Green Valley Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department, Bluewell Volunteer Fire
Department and Bluefield Rescue Squad all responded to the blaze.
There is no word yet on any possible injuries.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
