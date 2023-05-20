BLUEFIELD — The Mercer County Health Department’s mobile clinic will visit Wayne Street Park in Bluefield on Tuesday.
Department Administrator Bonnie Allen said the mobile unit will be there from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“It will be offering all clinic services and COVID vaccines and testing,” she said.
The new mobile clinic is part of Blue Prince Family Health, which is the clinical part of the health department’s many services, and was put into use recently.
Services offered by the $260,000 van also include health screenings and lab work as well as an EKG machine.
Allen said in a previous story the mobile clinic is a great way to reach people who may not have any transportation or have difficulty traveling very far, especially the elderly.
Communities can also call and request a visit by the mobile clinic.
“Our goal is to make health care more accessible,” Allen said. “We see anyone.”
The need for a mobile clinic surfaced during the pandemic when it was clear many people from more remote areas of the county did not have access to a vaccine and other health care needs.
Allen said money was sought for the mobile clinic and the Mercer County Commission directed the funding from American Rescue Plan dollars.
“Our plans are to go into outlying areas,” she said. “We will also take it to places like street fairs and festivals.”
Allen also said the bus is easy to drive and a CDL license is not required.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.