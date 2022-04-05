GRUNDY, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares will deliver the keynote address for the Appalachian School of Law’s commencement ceremony in May, the college announced Tuesday.
“I am truly honored to be selected as the Appalachian School of Law’s 2022 Commencement speaker,” Miyares, a Republican, said in a prepared statement. “ASL is an incredible asset to Southwest Virginia. Their students are well-rounded, hardworking, passionate people who want to serve their communities through the practice of law. The ASL alumni in my administration are dedicated public servants, and I cannot wait to speak to ASL’s next generation of young, earnest lawyers.”
Miyares was a part of the red wave that swept across Virginia last November, which also saw Republican Glenn Youngkin elected governor, Republican Winsome Sears elected lieutenant governor and Republicans win control of the Virginia House of Delegates.
Miyares is the first Cuban-American elected to the General Assembly, the first Hispanic elected statewide in Virginia, and the first son of an immigrant ever elected to be Attorney General of Virginia, the college said Tuesday in announcing his selection as commencement speaker.
The commencement ceremony will take place on May 14 at Riverview Elementary School in Grundy.
“Our graduates are entering the legal profession at a historic moment for the Commonwealth,” B. Keith Faulkner, ASL’s president and dean, said in a press release. “Virginians have always aspired to achieve the highest ideals of liberty, equality, and public service. General Miyares is a storybook example of the power of this uniquely American dream.”
