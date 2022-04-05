Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 50F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 50F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.