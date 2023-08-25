Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares issued an opinion Thursday in support of a state education policy that promotes “privacy, dignity and respect” for students and parents.
Miyares, a Republican, issued the opinion at the request of Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin. He said the ruling confirms that the Virginia Department of Education’s “Model Policies on Ensuring Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools” complies with federal and state nondiscrimination laws.
Miyares said the opinion clarifies that the state education policy complies with the Equal Protection Clause, Title IX, and the Virginia Human Rights Act, adding that “local school boards are required to adopt policies that are consistent with them.”
National news media reports in recent days have indicated that some school districts in Northern Virginia may not be following the new education policies.
However, no problems have been reported to date in Southwest Virginia with regards to local schools and the new state education model.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that Fairfax County Public Schools — the state’s largest district — recently told parents it had no plans to change its guidelines for transgender students, which do not align with the new education models advocated by the Youngkin administration.
However, Miyares said all school systems are expected to comply with the state education model.
“These policies are fully compliant with the law, and school boards across the Commonwealth should support and implement them,” Miyares added in Thursday’s statement. “It’s not just common sense, it’s the law.”
Miyares said the legal opinion simply confirms what many Virginians already know, adding that parents “have a fundamental right to the care, upbringing and education of their children.”
According to Miyares, parents — and not government — are in the best position to work with their children on important life decisions, adding that no parent signs up to co-parent with the government. He said the the state board model policies ensure that all students are treated with dignity and that parental involvement remains at the center of a child’s education.
Youngkin, who was elected during a red wave in 2021, made education the centerpiece of his successful campaign.
Both the Virginia House and Senate will be back up for grabs in November. Republicans currently control the Virginia House and Democrats currently control the Virginia Senate.
