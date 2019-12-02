BLUEFIELD — A mix of wintery weather and wind is expected to hit the area.
According to meteorologist Anita Silverman of the National Weather Center in Blacksburg, a total of 1 to 4 inches is expected throughout the area. The winter weather advisory will last from 12 a.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Alongside the accumulation, a wind advisory, which will be in effect until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, can result in blowing snow, Silverman said. This can cause more severe winter weather conditions.
While the northwest wind is expected to range from 15 to 30 miles per hour gusts of 45 miles per hour can be expected, according to Silverman.
According to the National Weather Service website, these conditions can limit visibility to travelers. Those driving are encouraged to proceed with caution.
These weather advisories are set for Mercer, Tazewell, and Summers counties, according to the website.
