BLUEFIELD — Bluefield City Board members on Tuesday approved new Mitchell Stadium usage agreements with local high schools and universities, but with some changes.
City Attorney Anthony Heltzel said those changes in the usage agreements involve the fees collected by the city, annual costs of using the stadium and extending the contracts from one to two years.
Heltzel said the city has been collecting 50 cents per game ticket sold as well as 20 percent of gross sales at concessions on top of the yearly fees, which were $50,000 a year for high schools (Bluefield and Graham) and $80,000 a year for Bluefield State University and Bluefield University.
“We will no longer be receiving any concessions or ticket sales,” he said of the fees that have now ended. “We took an average of what those fees were and basically increased the (usage) fees for stakeholders by what that percentage was.”
That came out to roughly $60,000 (annual fee) for the high schools, a $10,000 increase.
Heltzel said the same calculations were used for the two universities, which had lower ticket and concessions sales, so they will be paying $87,000 a year, a $7,000 increase.
In other business on Tuesday, the board:
• Heard from a Reservoir Street resident about noise from the city’s new firing range site on Tank Hill.
The old range was at the top of the hill at Mitchell Stadium, but being so close to the busy stadium as well as a school limited use of the range and interfered with training.
City Manager Cecil Marson said the firing range had to be located within city limits and available land was very limited. The new range is on 14 acres in a “bowl,” he said, so it is safe. However, local residents will be able to hear gunshots during training.
Marson assured the resident that Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow will make sure residents are aware of training schedules and the range will not be used at night.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance that would give tax relief from the Business & Occupation tax for qualifying hotels.
City Attorney Anthony Heltzel said the goal is to provide a 50 percent match in approved renovation work that a hotel may do to upgrade the business, with the match in the form of relief from the B&O tax.
For example, he said, if the work is approved by the city and costs $20,000 the hotel would receive a $10,000 tax credit.
“This is new,” Marson said, adding that visitors need more accommodations here rather than going to Princeton to stay in a hotel. “We want people staying in Bluefield.”
The incentive for exiting hotels to upgrade may help, he added.
• Heard from Marson said that a new police dog, Maverick, is ill and is at Virginia Tech for treatment, undergoing an MRI Wednesday (today).
Marson said that Maverick has been “very successful” at helping the city.
“Our prayers are with Maverick,” he said.
