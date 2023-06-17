BLUEFIELD — By the time football season starts later this summer, Mitchell Stadium may sport state-of-the-art lighting and a new sound system.
Members of the Bluefield City Board on Tuesday approved a total of $541,000 for the projects.
Treasurer Danny Dillow said the city sent out requests for quotations on the product and work to install and the deadline was May 26, with The Sound Live LLC recommended for the sound system at $83,000.
“They came on site and demonstrated the product,” Dillow said, adding that the company has also provided sound systems for both Marshall University and Virginia Tech stadiums.
Helios Energy was awarded the lighting contract, at a cost of $458,000.
Mayor Ron Martin said the Shott Foundation made a major contribution and other donations were sought.
“We went out and solicited money from foundations to do this,” he said. “This did not come from the general fund.”
City Manager Cecil Marson showed a demonstration of a “sportsbeam” light show that will be available with the Helios installation, with the flashing lights coordinated to music, and it also can change colors, including team colors as the players run onto the field.
“This is what our kids are going to have in this city,” he said. “This is one of the big draws. Mitchell Stadium is a key component of what we do here.”
The lighting is the same lighting they use at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Stadium, he added.
Marson said it is something that everyone will enjoy, especially students.
“We are going to make it really nice at Mitchell Stadium and give our kids something great to be proud of,” he said. “I am super excited and appreciate the board approving it. I appreciate the very, very kind donation from the Shott Foundation. Without them we could probably not do something on this scale.”
Work on the projects should get started soon.
“We are going to fight like heck to get this thing ready for the Beaver-Graham game,” he said of the annual big rivalry at Mitchell Stadium, which is the first game of the football season for both teams and one that draws fans far and wide into the area.
Marson said the lighting and sound systems will also be used during the Christmas season as part of the Holiday of Lights.
Mitchell Stadium, which has a capacity of about 10,000 and was erected in the 1930s, is one of the most iconic football stadiums in the country and won a USA Today contest a few years ago by being named the best high school stadium in the country.
